MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 14,934 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 2,013,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,034. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

