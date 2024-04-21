MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. 1,638,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.22 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

