MCF Advisors LLC Buys 6,566 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 462.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.