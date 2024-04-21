MCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. 10,328,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,590. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.