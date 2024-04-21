MCF Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.76. 10,657,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,117. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

