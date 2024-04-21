MCF Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.22 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.