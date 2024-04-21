MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

