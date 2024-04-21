MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.02. 3,084,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $161.12 and a 52-week high of $331.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

