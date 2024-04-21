MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $4,201,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

