MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

