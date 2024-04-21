MCF Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 588,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

