MCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,776 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,916,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

