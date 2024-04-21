Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

