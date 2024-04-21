MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.85.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,356.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,559.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,525.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

