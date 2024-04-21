Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Head-To-Head Review

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Mercedes-Benz Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion N/A $15.43 billion $14.56 5.40

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NWTN and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 9.34% 15.67% 5.45%

Volatility and Risk

NWTN has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats NWTN on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

