MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLNK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MeridianLink

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.