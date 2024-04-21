Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE MTH opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

