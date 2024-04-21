Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $20.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,421,182 shares of company stock valued at $677,574,550. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

