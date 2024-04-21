Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Metahero has a market cap of $39.83 million and $962,994.42 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

