MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

