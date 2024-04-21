Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $2.45. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 11,384 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

