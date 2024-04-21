Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

