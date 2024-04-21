Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 2.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $591.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $692.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

