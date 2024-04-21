MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

