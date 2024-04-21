MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

