MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $592,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $518.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

