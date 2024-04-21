MontVue Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

