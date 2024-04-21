Morgan Stanley Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $32.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KVYO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of KVYO opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

