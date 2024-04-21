MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,679,413. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.