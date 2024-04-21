MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $510.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.16. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

