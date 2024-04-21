Nano (XNO) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Nano has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $162.40 million and $3.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,665.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.86 or 0.00779181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00130474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00180399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00108093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

