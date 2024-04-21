Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells £3,642.76 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £3,642.76 ($4,534.74).
Nanoco Group Price Performance
LON:NANO opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Friday. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of £38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nanoco Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.