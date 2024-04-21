Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells £3,642.76 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £3,642.76 ($4,534.74).

Nanoco Group Price Performance

LON:NANO opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Friday. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of £38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

