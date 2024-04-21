Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.28% of Natera worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $85.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,293 shares of company stock worth $36,453,056 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.