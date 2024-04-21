National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get National Grid alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.