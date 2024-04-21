National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE NHI opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $62.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

