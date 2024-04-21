Navcoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,576.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00034683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

