NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 243.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

