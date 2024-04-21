Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 2.1 %

NSRGY stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.14. 1,381,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

