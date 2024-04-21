NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NetApp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 164,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

