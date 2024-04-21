Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.08

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.08 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 90.75 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.12), with a volume of 37,513 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12), for a total value of £162,855.90 ($202,733.60). In other Netcall news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.16), for a total value of £589,620 ($733,997.26). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12), for a total value of £162,855.90 ($202,733.60). 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

