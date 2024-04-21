Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $55.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.