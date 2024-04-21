Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day moving average is $514.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.
In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
