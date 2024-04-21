Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $713.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $638.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $555.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.02. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.