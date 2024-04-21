Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $90,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 5,035,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,187. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

