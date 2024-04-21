Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 119 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

