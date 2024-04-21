Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.02. 3,084,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $161.12 and a one year high of $331.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

