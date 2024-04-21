Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.12. 2,028,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

