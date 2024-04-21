Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.1 %

JLL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.