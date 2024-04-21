Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 519,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.