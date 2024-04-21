Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,066,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

